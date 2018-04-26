Dr. Smriti Banthia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banthia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smriti Banthia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
Heart Rhythm Consultants3920 Bee Ridge Rd Bldg E Unit F, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 479-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Major Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Banthia is the best! Excellent communicator, friendly disposition and most importantly, skilled! I feel blessed to have her on my team!
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Banthia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banthia accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banthia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banthia has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banthia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Banthia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banthia.
