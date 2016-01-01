Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smriti Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Smriti Kumar, MD
Dr. Smriti Kumar, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Div of Hospital Medicine33 S 9th St Ste 701, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
About Dr. Smriti Kumar, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1356870455
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.