Dr. Smriti Sharma, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Smriti Sharma, MD

Dr. Smriti Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Gsvm Medical College, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Sharma works at Hamilton Physicians Group in Trenton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hamilton Physicians Group PC
    1445 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 103, Trenton, NJ 08619
(609) 587-6661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Otitis Media
Anxiety
Hypothyroidism
Otitis Media
Anxiety

Hypothyroidism
Otitis Media
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 13, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Sharma for many years for primary care. She listens to all of my concerns and is very thorough in her care. She truly takes her time to listen to her patients. After my most recent bloodwork was completed, she let me know the results right away, which was great for peace of mind. I recommended her to both of my parents for their primary care doctors and they both use her as well and are very satisfied.
    About Dr. Smriti Sharma, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1508817008
    Education & Certifications

    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    • Gsvm Medical College, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur
    Dr. Smriti Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at Hamilton Physicians Group in Trenton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

