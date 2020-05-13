Overview of Dr. Smriti Sharma, MD

Dr. Smriti Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Gsvm Medical College, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Sharma works at Hamilton Physicians Group in Trenton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.