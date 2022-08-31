Dr. Sneha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sneha Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sneha Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital - Arlington, Medical City Arlington, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
HeartPlace Mansfield2800 E Broad St Ste 318, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 468-2028
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital - Arlington
- Medical City Arlington
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Patel by Dr. Dhawan. Dr. Patel found an aneurysm in my aorta and has treated it successfully for 5 years. She is professional and skilled in finding and treating heart issues. I highly recommend her and the Heart Place for anyone needing a cardiologist.
About Dr. Sneha Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1669676136
Education & Certifications
- Bayor University Medical Center
- Bayor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.