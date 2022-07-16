Dr. Sneha Samant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sneha Samant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sneha Samant, MD
Dr. Sneha Samant, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Samant works at
Dr. Samant's Office Locations
Pain Management Institute At East Jefferson General Hospital4320 Houma Blvd Fl 5, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-6565
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-5205
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is extremely knowledge, pleasant and puts the patient at ease.
About Dr. Sneha Samant, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Samant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.