Dr. Sneha Vaish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sneha Vaish, MD
Dr. Sneha Vaish, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Vaish's Office Locations
-
1
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs Ambulatory Surgery5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 659-5188
-
3
Cleveland Clinic Florida3250 Meridian Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5188
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Foremost, patients please stop leaving issues you might have with her staff, office staff, appointment cancellations. These negative comments impact her rating. Dr is the very best The Clinic has on staff. I survived kidney cancer, a needless procedure performed by another doctor. I’m still under her care. Take your HR issues to customer service. Not a part of her evaluation.
About Dr. Sneha Vaish, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1376508887
Education & Certifications
- Metro Urology Group
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
