Dr. Snehal Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Snehal Amin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery820 2nd Ave Rm 3A, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 661-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Commack353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 101, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 543-4888
New York Dermatology & Skin Cancer Centers225 W Montauk Hwy Ste 3, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 543-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Amin was fine. I was disappointed with the outcome, but it was not the doctors fault.
About Dr. Snehal Amin, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1376585539
Education & Certifications
- Mohs micrographic surgery, Laser Medicine, Cosmetic Surgery
- Cornell Hospital
- Mt Sinai MC
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Harvard
- Dermatology
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amin speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.