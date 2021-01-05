Dr. Snehal Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Snehal Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Snehal Desai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Desai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Associates5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 780-6393
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
My mom endured 5 months of symptoms and two other doctors with no diagnosis. Luckily we found Dr Desai and his NP Marcella. They were able to get her in and got a diagnosis quickly. Both of them took time to explain the diagnosis, answer all our questions patiently and refer her on to the appropriate specialists. While she has a long road ahead of her we are confident that we are in good hands. Would not hesitate to recommend them to family and friends.
About Dr. Snehal Desai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1659472611
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie University
- Dalhousie University
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Gastric Ulcer and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.