Dr. Snehalkumar Patel, MD
Dr. Snehalkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Snehalkumar Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital|University of Michigan Medical Center|Vanderbilt Medical Center
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Houston Heart Care201 Blossom St Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 539-2114Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

He seems to be very thorough in managing your health.
About Dr. Snehalkumar Patel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1043444789
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital|University of Michigan Medical Center|Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.