Dr. Snehal Patel, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Snehal Patel, MD
Dr. Snehal Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Medical Specialty Group at Poinciana339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 210, Kissimmee, FL 34759 (407) 768-2453Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Snehal Patel, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1699717454
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan/Univ of Cincinnati
- Good Samaritan/Univ of Cincinnati
- Saba University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Appendicitis, Abdominoplasty, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.