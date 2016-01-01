Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snehal Sheth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Snehal Sheth, MD
Dr. Snehal Sheth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Sheth works at
Dr. Sheth's Office Locations
-
1
Ulster County Services239 Golden Hill Ln Ste 100, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 340-4105
- 2 65 Albany Ave Ste B, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-1079
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheth?
About Dr. Snehal Sheth, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1659333680
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.