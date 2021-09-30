Dr. Veeravalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snehamala Veeravalli, MD
Overview of Dr. Snehamala Veeravalli, MD
Dr. Snehamala Veeravalli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Veeravalli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Veeravalli's Office Locations
-
1
Regional Rehabilitation Center1201 Pleasant Valley Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 417-7980
-
2
Owensboro Health Medical Group Behavioral Health2211 Mayfair Dr Ste 409, Owensboro, KY 42301 Directions (270) 417-7980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veeravalli?
She was nice, i will like to see her again.
About Dr. Snehamala Veeravalli, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1639517451
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veeravalli accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veeravalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veeravalli works at
Dr. Veeravalli has seen patients for Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse, Personality Disorders and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veeravalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Veeravalli speaks Telugu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Veeravalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeravalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veeravalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veeravalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.