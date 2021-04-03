Dr. Kulkarni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snehankita Kulkarni, MD
Overview of Dr. Snehankita Kulkarni, MD
Dr. Snehankita Kulkarni, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Carolinas Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-6810
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m just adding to my previous review. I wanted to comment on how happy I am with my results. Dr Kulkarni did a fantastic job; my reconstructed breasts (post breast cancer) look and feel so real. She worked hard to make sure that I had the best end result possible. I’ve never met a more thorough, meticulous and personable surgeon. She is truly a gem!
About Dr. Snehankita Kulkarni, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulkarni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.