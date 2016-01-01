Dr. S Nena Osorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Nena Osorio, MD
Overview of Dr. S Nena Osorio, MD
Dr. S Nena Osorio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Belgrade and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Osorio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Osorio's Office Locations
-
1
Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osorio?
About Dr. S Nena Osorio, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1447347513
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- Fac Med U Belgrade
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osorio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osorio works at
Dr. Osorio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osorio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.