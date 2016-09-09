Dr. So Wong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. So Wong, DPM
Overview of Dr. So Wong, DPM
Dr. So Wong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Cheshire Foot Care Center1113 S Main St Ste C, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 271-2552
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wong is incredibly knowledgeable and explained my situation in a very easy to understand way. She was able to quickly diagnose me and get me on my way to healing! I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. So Wong, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1669486437
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
