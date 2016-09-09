See All Podiatrists in Cheshire, CT
Dr. So Wong, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. So Wong, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Cheshire, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. So Wong, DPM

Dr. So Wong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic.

Dr. Wong works at Cheshire Foot Care Center in Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cheshire Foot Care Center
    1113 S Main St Ste C, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 271-2552

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?

    Sep 09, 2016
    Dr Wong is incredibly knowledgeable and explained my situation in a very easy to understand way. She was able to quickly diagnose me and get me on my way to healing! I would highly recommend her!
    Lenora S in Cheshire, CT — Sep 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. So Wong, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. So Wong, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wong to family and friends

    Dr. Wong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. So Wong, DPM.

    About Dr. So Wong, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669486437
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. So Wong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at Cheshire Foot Care Center in Cheshire, CT. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. So Wong, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.