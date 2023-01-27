Overview

Dr. So-Young Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Abnormal Thyroid and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.