Dr. Soad Michelsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soad Michelsen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana.
Dr. Michelsen works at
Locations
San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital8550 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 541-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Michelsen and, unfortunately, had to switch doctors. She is a great and compassionate doctor. She takes her time in getting to know you and your situation. Highly recommended. I was her patient for over 15 years and helped me through my mental health crisis.
About Dr. Soad Michelsen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1043327703
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Hlth Sci Ctr San Antonio/University Hosp
- University Tx Med School San Antonio
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michelsen has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michelsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
