Dr. Soad Michelsen, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Soad Michelsen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana.

Dr. Michelsen works at San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital
    San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital
8550 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240
(210) 541-5300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Conduct Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Group Psychotherapy
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Developmental Delay
Eating Disorders
Homicidal Ideation
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only)
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases
Schizophrenia
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Humana
    Medicaid
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Jan 30, 2019
    I was a patient of Dr. Michelsen and, unfortunately, had to switch doctors. She is a great and compassionate doctor. She takes her time in getting to know you and your situation. Highly recommended. I was her patient for over 15 years and helped me through my mental health crisis.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Soad Michelsen, MD

    Specialties
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1043327703
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    University Tx Hlth Sci Ctr San Antonio/University Hosp
    Residency
    University Tx Med School San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soad Michelsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michelsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michelsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michelsen works at San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Michelsen’s profile.

    Dr. Michelsen has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michelsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Michelsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michelsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michelsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michelsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

