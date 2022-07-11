See All Psychiatrists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Soberekon Koko, MD

Psychiatry
1.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Soberekon Koko, MD

Dr. Soberekon Koko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Bernard Hospital.

Dr. Koko works at Carelink Health Services Inc in Naperville, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carelink Health Services Inc
    620 N River Rd Ste 106, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 364-2484
  2. 2
    Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital
    1004 Pawlak Pkwy, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 215-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Bernard Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr Ko Ko worked with my youngest son about a year ago! My son suffers from certain disorders that ONLY Dr KoKo was able to detect and effectively treat! My son has seen other doctors from McNeal hospital to Palos Hospital with NO TRUE RESULTS!!! The only thing that these doctors did was pump him up with unnecessary drugs and keep him as long as they could to gain more money from our health insurance! Dr KoKo however, takes a more different approach, he truly CARES for the patient and DOES NOT look at them as a $ Sign. Moreover, he truly follows the oath to not only care for his patients but to find the underlying ROOT of the problem and fix it! Anyone who has different to say could not have truly been a patient in my humble opinion! TRUTH is, Dr KoKo is an Excellent Psychiatrist with impeccable credentials who truly takes the time to get to KNOW his patients and he treats them all the same regardless of race, background, or religious beliefs he is all about treating the disorders!
    Niki Stevens — Jul 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Soberekon Koko, MD
    About Dr. Soberekon Koko, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992918866
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soberekon Koko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Koko. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

