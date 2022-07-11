Overview of Dr. Soberekon Koko, MD

Dr. Soberekon Koko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Bernard Hospital.



Dr. Koko works at Carelink Health Services Inc in Naperville, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.