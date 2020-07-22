Overview of Dr. Sobha Paluvoi, MD

Dr. Sobha Paluvoi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Paluvoi works at Sobha R. Paluvoi, MD PC in Lansdowne, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.