Dr. Sobia Ali, MD

Gastroenterology
2.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sobia Ali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Technologica De Santiago and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Ali works at Advanced Care Gastroenterology Associates in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Care Gastroenterology
    15303 Amberly Dr Ste A, Tampa, FL 33647 (813) 751-9727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Esophagitis
Hernia
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Hernia

Gastritis
Esophagitis
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Reflux Esophagitis
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Duodenal Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypokalemia
Malnutrition
Polyneuropathy
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hepatitis C
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pancreatitis
Pneumonia
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Balanoposthitis
Benign Tumor
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Colorectal Cancer
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Cryptococcosis
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Difficulty With Walking
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dysentery
E. coli Food Poisoning
Emphysema
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Essential Tremor
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Febrile Convulsion
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Giardiasis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Ischemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 04, 2021
    Extremely knowledgeable very kind. Took the time to listen to all my complains. I’m very happy with the care.
    — Jul 04, 2021
    About Dr. Sobia Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417166422
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Technologica De Santiago
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sobia Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at Advanced Care Gastroenterology Associates in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

