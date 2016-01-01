Dr. Sobia Nabeel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabeel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sobia Nabeel, MD
Dr. Sobia Nabeel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Seminole.
Arlington Oncology and Infusion Center801 W Interstate 20 Ste 132, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (682) 204-1836
USMD Cleburne Clinic1301 W Henderson St Ste A, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (682) 204-1834
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sobia Nabeel, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1306088950
Education & Certifications
- ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Seminole
