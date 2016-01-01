Dr. Sadiq accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobia Sadiq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sobia Sadiq, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Sadiq works at
Locations
Maywood Office2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-8757Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Hospital5401 Old Court Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133 Directions (410) 521-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sobia Sadiq, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
