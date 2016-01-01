Overview of Dr. Socorro Bella-Oropilla, MD

Dr. Socorro Bella-Oropilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Bella-Oropilla works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.