Dr. Socorro Chamblee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamblee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Socorro Chamblee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Socorro Chamblee, MD
Dr. Socorro Chamblee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco.
They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Allergic Rhinitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamblee's Office Locations
- 1 12500 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 604-9080
- 2 8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 255, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (214) 383-5955
-
3
Children's Medical Center Plano7601 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 303-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chamblee?
I have been seeing Dr. Chamblee since 2016 - 2017. She is one of the few doctors that actually listens. She listens, wants to get to the root of the issue, but also won't do extra stuff you don't need. She talks to you like a person, never talks down to you like you're stupid, and just has a great bed side manner. I wish I could clone her to take over all my specialist needs.
About Dr. Socorro Chamblee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942237003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamblee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamblee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamblee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamblee has seen patients for Dizziness, Allergic Rhinitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamblee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chamblee speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamblee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamblee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamblee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamblee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.