Dr. Socrates Brito, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (72)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Socrates Brito, MD

Dr. Socrates Brito, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Brito works at Dreyer Medical Group Ltd in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brito's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dreyer Medical Group Ltd
    1221 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 264-8720
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dreyer Medical Clinic
    2040 Ogden Ave Ste 401, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 264-8720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presence Mercy Medical Center
  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr. Brito was very professional. He thoroughly explained the procedure and made me feel relaxed and worry free about the operation. His before and after visits were brief and to the point and able to answer all my questions.
    Paul Csiszer — Oct 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Socrates Brito, MD
    About Dr. Socrates Brito, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962639609
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Socrates Brito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brito has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brito works at Dreyer Medical Group Ltd in Aurora, IL. View the full address on Dr. Brito’s profile.

    Dr. Brito has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Brito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

