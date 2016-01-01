Overview of Dr. Socrates Garrigos, MD

Dr. Socrates Garrigos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Garrigos works at Hillcrest Medical Center in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

