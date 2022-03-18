Overview of Dr. Socrates Kakoulides, MD

Dr. Socrates Kakoulides, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Kakoulides works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.