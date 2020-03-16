Overview of Dr. Socrates Kangadis, MD

Dr. Socrates Kangadis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kangadis works at NYU Langone Astoria Medical Associates in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.