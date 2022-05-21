Dr. Socrates Roedan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roedan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Socrates Roedan, MD
Dr. Socrates Roedan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Sgr Medical Doctor P.c.395 Fort Washington Ave Apt 6, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 928-1400
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
I was very pleased with my experience. The doctor was kind and professional. The wait time was ok considering they accept me without an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1861719122
Dr. Roedan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roedan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roedan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roedan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roedan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roedan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.