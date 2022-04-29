Dr. Soemiwati Holland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soemiwati Holland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soemiwati Holland, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Tarumanagara University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Holland works at
Locations
-
1
Meridian Medical Associates PC19 Davis Ave Fl 6, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3918
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holland?
I meet with Dr. Holland every 3 months. I have never had waited more then 15 minutes for my appointment and Dr. Holland always takes her time with me. I never feel rushed! 10/10!
About Dr. Soemiwati Holland, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1740549864
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White University Medical Campus Hospital
- Tarumanagara University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holland works at
Dr. Holland has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.