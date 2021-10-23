Dr. Abdullah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofia Abdullah, MD
Overview of Dr. Sofia Abdullah, MD
Dr. Sofia Abdullah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH.
Dr. Abdullah works at
Dr. Abdullah's Office Locations
-
1
Sofia M. Abdullah M.d. LLC8955 Edmonston Rd Ste F, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 345-2700
- 2 604 S Frederick Ave Ste F, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (240) 965-0270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdullah?
Dr. Abdullah delivered my three babies! She was such a nice person, very patient, and soft-spoken. Am going to miss her. I wanted to have one more baby, but now I don't know where to start looking for another gynecologist. Maybe I will forget it. And stick with the babies I have now.??
About Dr. Sofia Abdullah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1093873853
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdullah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdullah works at
Dr. Abdullah has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdullah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdullah speaks Bengali.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdullah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdullah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.