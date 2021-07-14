Dr. Sofia Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sofia Chaudhry, MD
Overview
Dr. Sofia Chaudhry, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Locations
-
1
Des Peres Medical Arts Pavilion II2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 977-9711
-
2
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-9711
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhry?
This was like the first time in forever that a doctor actually took the time to listen to what I was saying. She was so attentive and so so nice and ready to answer any and all questions that I had.
About Dr. Sofia Chaudhry, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1134381213
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.