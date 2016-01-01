See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sofia Garcia-Buder, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sofia Garcia-Buder, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Garcia-Buder works at Our Lady Resurrection Emer Cre in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chicago Office
    5645 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 282-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Community First Medical Center
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Sofia Garcia-Buder, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1780622183
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals|University of Illinois Hospital
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sofia Garcia-Buder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Buder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia-Buder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia-Buder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia-Buder works at Our Lady Resurrection Emer Cre in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Garcia-Buder’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Buder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Buder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Buder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Buder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

