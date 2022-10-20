Overview of Dr. Sofia Gofman, MD

Dr. Sofia Gofman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Gofman works at PEDIATRIC ASSOICATES in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.