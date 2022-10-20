See All Pediatricians in Aventura, FL
Dr. Sofia Gofman, MD

Pediatrics
2.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sofia Gofman, MD

Dr. Sofia Gofman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Gofman works at PEDIATRIC ASSOICATES in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gofman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Associates
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 205, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 682-9877
  2. 2
    Pediatric Associates - Miami Lakes
    15507 Nw 67th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 821-8611
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Pediatric Associates
    1610 NE MIAMI GARDENS DR, Miami, FL 33179 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 940-6016

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity

Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sofia Gofman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1538268453
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

