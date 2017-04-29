See All Plastic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Sofia Kirk, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (15)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sofia Kirk, MD

Dr. Sofia Kirk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kirk works at Posh Plastic Surgery in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirk's Office Locations

    Posh Plastic Surgery
    9066 Cypress Green Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 260-2001
    Sofia K. Kirk M.d. Pllc
    13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 1017, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 260-2001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sofia Kirk, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386688844
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sofia Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirk works at Posh Plastic Surgery in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kirk’s profile.

    Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

