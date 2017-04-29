Dr. Sofia Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sofia Kirk, MD
Dr. Sofia Kirk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Posh Plastic Surgery9066 Cypress Green Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 260-2001
Sofia K. Kirk M.d. Pllc13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 1017, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 260-2001
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Me as a patient I trusted her with my care at least 4 or 5 times I had some issues But she was willing to fix my problem and I would trust her again with any other procedure if I had one
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1386688844
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
