Overview of Dr. Sofia Kirk, MD

Dr. Sofia Kirk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kirk works at Posh Plastic Surgery in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.