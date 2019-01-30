Overview of Dr. Sofia Lieser, MD

Dr. Sofia Lieser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Lieser works at Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Texas, LLP in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.