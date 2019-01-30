Dr. Sofia Lieser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sofia Lieser, MD
Dr. Sofia Lieser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Texas, LLP1600 W College St Ste 540, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-5863Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lieser has taken great care of me and my baby while pregnant. She is very detailed oriented and takes the precautionary route when taking care of me and my baby which I appreciate greatly. Dr. Lieser and her nurse respond super fast with test results and anything you need. I highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033353099
- Case W U Clev Metro Hosp
- Baylor Coll of Med
