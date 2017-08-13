Dr. Lyford-Pike has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofia Lyford-Pike, MD
Overview of Dr. Sofia Lyford-Pike, MD
Dr. Sofia Lyford-Pike, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Lyford-Pike's Office Locations
Palliative Care- M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 626-5900Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- 2 7373 France Ave S Ste 410, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (612) 626-5900
- 3 5050 France Ave S Ste 150, Edina, MN 55410 Directions (952) 844-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent physician who listens to patients, and explains procedures.
About Dr. Sofia Lyford-Pike, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1801004866
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyford-Pike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyford-Pike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyford-Pike has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyford-Pike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyford-Pike. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyford-Pike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyford-Pike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyford-Pike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.