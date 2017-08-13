Overview of Dr. Sofia Lyford-Pike, MD

Dr. Sofia Lyford-Pike, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Lyford-Pike works at UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.