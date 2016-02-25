Dr. Sofia Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sofia Novak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sofia Novak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Greater New York Endoscopy Surgical Center2211 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 368-2960
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
She - dr Sofiya was so friendly and affable.
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
- Long Island Jewish
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Brandeis U
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novak has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Novak speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
