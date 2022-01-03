Overview of Dr. Sofia Tirovolas, MD

Dr. Sofia Tirovolas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Tirovolas works at NCH Medical Group, Arlington Heights, IL in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.