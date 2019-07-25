Overview of Dr. Sofia Vasquez, MD

Dr. Sofia Vasquez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clin



Dr. Vasquez works at Steward Endocrinology Specialists Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.