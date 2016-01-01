Dr. Al-Khatib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofian Al-Khatib, MD
Overview of Dr. Sofian Al-Khatib, MD
Dr. Sofian Al-Khatib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Barbour and Navicent Health Baldwin.
Dr. Al-Khatib works at
Dr. Al-Khatib's Office Locations
Maricopa Integrated Health System2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5011MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Medical Center Barbour820 W Washington St, Eufaula, AL 36027 Directions (334) 688-7300
Morgan Medical Center Pharmacy1740 Lions Club Rd, Madison, GA 30650 Directions (706) 752-2233
Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin821 N Cobb St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 776-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Barbour
- Navicent Health Baldwin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sofian Al-Khatib, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1285948000
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Al-Khatib accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Khatib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
