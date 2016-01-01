See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Sofie Denardi, MD

Neonatal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sofie Denardi, MD

Dr. Sofie Denardi, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Denardi works at Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Denardi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Sofie Denardi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neonatal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Danish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1316956378
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    Board Certifications
    • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

