Dr. Sofy Landes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sofy Landes, MD
Overview of Dr. Sofy Landes, MD
Dr. Sofy Landes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ladson, SC. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Landes works at
Dr. Landes' Office Locations
-
1
Trident Cardiology Associates3601 Ladson Rd Ste 100, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 932-2755
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landes?
She has a good attitude which makes the patient feel more at ease.
About Dr. Sofy Landes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1265790133
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landes works at
Dr. Landes speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Landes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.