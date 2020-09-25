Overview of Dr. Sofya Kleyn, MD

Dr. Sofya Kleyn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.



Dr. Kleyn works at Nyc Medical Doctor PC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.