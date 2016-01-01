Overview of Dr. Sofya Pintova, MD

Dr. Sofya Pintova, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Pintova works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.