Overview of Dr. Sofyan Radaideh, MD

Dr. Sofyan Radaideh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jordan Univ Of Science & Tech and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.



Dr. Radaideh works at Pueblo in Pueblo, CO with other offices in Canon City, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.