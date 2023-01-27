See All Hematologists in Pueblo, CO
Dr. Sofyan Radaideh, MD

Hematology
4.7 (61)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sofyan Radaideh, MD

Dr. Sofyan Radaideh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jordan Univ Of Science & Tech and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.

Dr. Radaideh works at Pueblo in Pueblo, CO with other offices in Canon City, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Radaideh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pueblo
    3676 Parker Blvd Ste 200, Pueblo, CO 81008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 296-6000
  2. 2
    Canon City
    109 Latigo Ln Ste E, Canon City, CO 81212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 296-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Parkview Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
  • St. Thomas More Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Sofyan Radaideh, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sofyan Radaideh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radaideh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radaideh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radaideh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Radaideh has seen patients for Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radaideh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Radaideh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radaideh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radaideh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radaideh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

