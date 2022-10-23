See All Dermatologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (40)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Saghari works at Sogol J. Saghari MD A Professional Corp. in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Herpes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sogol J. Saghari MD A Professional Corp.
    113 Waterworks Way Ste 235, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 679-6564

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Dermatitis
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saghari?

    Oct 23, 2022
    This review is long overdue. I have been Dr. Saghari’s patient for over 10 years. She is knowledgeable, honest and caring. I see her for both skin check and fillers. She is very detailed with skin checks. Her cosmetic work is also very beautiful and natural. She is truly an artist.
    — Oct 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saghari to family and friends

    Dr. Saghari's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saghari

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD.

    About Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114931763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saghari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saghari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saghari works at Sogol J. Saghari MD A Professional Corp. in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Saghari’s profile.

    Dr. Saghari has seen patients for Genital Herpes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saghari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Saghari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saghari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saghari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saghari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.