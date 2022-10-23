Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saghari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD
Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine.
Sogol J. Saghari MD A Professional Corp.113 Waterworks Way Ste 235, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 679-6564
This review is long overdue. I have been Dr. Saghari’s patient for over 10 years. She is knowledgeable, honest and caring. I see her for both skin check and fillers. She is very detailed with skin checks. Her cosmetic work is also very beautiful and natural. She is truly an artist.
- Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Saghari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saghari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saghari has seen patients for Genital Herpes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saghari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Saghari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saghari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saghari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saghari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.