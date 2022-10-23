Overview

Dr. Sogol Saghari, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Saghari works at Sogol J. Saghari MD A Professional Corp. in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Herpes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.