Overview of Dr. Soha Dolatabadi, MD

Dr. Soha Dolatabadi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / TEHERAN MEDICAL UNIT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Dolatabadi works at Soha Dolatabadi,MD. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.