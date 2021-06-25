Dr. Soha Elgharib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elgharib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soha Elgharib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Soha Elgharib, MD
Dr. Soha Elgharib, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They graduated from Mansoura University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Elgharib's Office Locations
1
Women's Center510 N Prospect Ave Ste 320, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 376-2716
2
Women's Center2809 N Sepulveda Blvd # B, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 545-1247
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From my first visit i knew i was in good hands. She was so calm , confident, answered all my (never ending) questions patiently . Plus she came for the delivery on a Saturday evening while she was not even on call.
About Dr. Soha Elgharib, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1528091170
Education & Certifications
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mansoura University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elgharib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elgharib accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elgharib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elgharib has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elgharib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elgharib speaks Arabic and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgharib. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgharib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgharib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgharib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.