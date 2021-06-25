Overview of Dr. Soha Elgharib, MD

Dr. Soha Elgharib, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They graduated from Mansoura University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Elgharib works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Manhattan Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.