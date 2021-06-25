See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Redondo Beach, CA
Dr. Soha Elgharib, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.7 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Soha Elgharib, MD

Dr. Soha Elgharib, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They graduated from Mansoura University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Elgharib works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Manhattan Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Elgharib's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Center
    510 N Prospect Ave Ste 320, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 376-2716
  2. 2
    Women's Center
    2809 N Sepulveda Blvd # B, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 545-1247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    2.7
    Jun 25, 2021
    From my first visit i knew i was in good hands. She was so calm , confident, answered all my (never ending) questions patiently . Plus she came for the delivery on a Saturday evening while she was not even on call.
    Christine abdou — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Soha Elgharib, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528091170
    Education & Certifications

    • Hurley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Mansoura University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

