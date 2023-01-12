Dr. Soha Ghossaini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghossaini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soha Ghossaini, MD
Overview of Dr. Soha Ghossaini, MD
Dr. Soha Ghossaini, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut.
Dr. Ghossaini works at
Dr. Ghossaini's Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Auburndale3516 Francis Lewis Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 661-4866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghossaini?
Staff very efficient, understanding, courteous. Dr. Was very knowledgeable, answered all questions. Friendly.
About Dr. Soha Ghossaini, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104962661
Education & Certifications
- American University Of Beirut
- American University Of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghossaini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghossaini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghossaini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghossaini works at
Dr. Ghossaini has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghossaini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghossaini speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghossaini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghossaini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghossaini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghossaini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.